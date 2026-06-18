Why The LaLiT parent Bharat Hotels will focus on consolidation before reviving IPO plans

Even as hotel companies race to add rooms amid a hospitality boom, Bharat Hotels Ltd, owner of the five-star The LaLiT Hotels, Palaces and Resorts brand, is taking a different route.
The company expects to maintain double-digit growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR) in FY27 and is focusing on strengthening returns from its existing portfolio while expanding through management contracts and joint development agreements in smaller cities.
Rather than pursuing an aggressive asset-buying spree, the company is focusing on sustained growth and later look to revive its initial public offering plans in the next two to three years.
Speaking exclusively to Mint, the company’s executive director, Deeksha Suri, said, “The focus right now is consolidation. Our current mix (of hotels) itself is good enough to show substantial growth. The Indian traveller is keeping the industry going.”