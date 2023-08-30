RBI allows BCCL shareholder to surrender NBFC licence

RBI allows BCCL shareholder to surrender NBFC licence2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:30 PM IST
RBI regulations state that financial activity will be considered the principal business of a company when financial assets constitute more than 50% of the total assets and income from financial assets constitute more than 50% of the gross income.
MUMBAI : Bharat Nidhi Ltd, the largest shareholder of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd (BCCL) (as of FY22), was recently able to give up its non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, nine years after it first wrote to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2014.
