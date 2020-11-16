Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Bharat Petroleum privatization: Govt will not extend deadline, says report
The deadline to submit bids to buy the government's entire stake in BPCL is Nov. 16.

Bharat Petroleum privatization: Govt will not extend deadline, says report

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST Nidhi Verma , Aftab Ahmed , Reuters

The govt has received a 'sufficient and good response' regarding the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum and will not extend the deadline for private firms submitting initial bids, the report said

NEW DELHI : The Indian government has received a "sufficient and good response" regarding the privatisation of state refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and will not extend the deadline for private firms submitting initial bids, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The government had extended the deadline for bids for BPCL, one of India's most profitable state-owned companies, as the pandemic delayed the process that was initially expected to be completed by October.

The deadline to submit bids to buy the government's entire stake in BPCL is Nov. 16.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

