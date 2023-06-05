Home/ Companies / News/  Bharat Petroleum starts pilot to test ED7 blend fuel
Back

Bharat Petroleum starts pilot to test ED7 blend fuel

 1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 01:20 PM IST Saurav Anand

The ED7 fuel blend, developed by BPCL-R&D, consists of 93% diesel and 7% ethanol. The blend has undergone testing and validation on engine test bench in collaboration with Ashok Leyland.

With abundant ethanol availability in India, the aim is to have 7% ethanol blend in diesel to reduce the country’s energy bill. (File Photo: Hindustan Times)Premium
With abundant ethanol availability in India, the aim is to have 7% ethanol blend in diesel to reduce the country’s energy bill. (File Photo: Hindustan Times)

New Delhi: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Monday initiated a pilot programme in collaboration with Ashok Leyland and Hero Mototcorp to test the effectiveness of the ED7 fuel blend, which combines diesel with 7% ethanol. The aim of this programme is to revolutionize India’s biofuel economy and establish a more stable energy mix.

The ED7 fuel blend, developed by BPCL-R&D, consists of 93% diesel and 7% ethanol. The blend has undergone testing and validation on engine test bench in collaboration with Ashok Leyland.

“Today’s flag off of the Pilot ED7(diesel blended with 7% ethanol) for buses with Ashok Leyland and flex fuels (E27&E85) for two wheelers along with Hero Mototcorp is a step by BPCL towards our country’s aim of reducing import bill," G. Krishnakumar, chairman & managing director, BPCL, said.

“BPCL has been a pioneer in fuel retailing initiatives, leading the transformation towards a sustainable future. The field pilot of ED7 (Diesel blended with 7% Ethanol) and Flexi Fuel is an ambitious initiative to enhance the economic prosperity of large farming population and its contribution in India’s GDP, as well as drive a change to a cleaner and greener future,“ said Sukhmal Jain, director (Marketing), BPCL.

Ashok Leyland conducted laboratory trials on their engines using the ED7 fuel.

BPCL has said that the ED7 fuel blend showcases reduction in pollution levels, including particulate matter and nitrogen oxides (NOx). The blend can be seamlessly adopted by diesel vehicles without significant modifications in engine.

In line with its vision for the future of mobility, Hero MotoCorp has developed a Flex-Fuel prototype that can run on ethanol-blended petrol mixtures ranging from 20% (E20) to 85% (E85) ethanol blends. The vehicle, equipped with a 125cc BS6 engine, utilizes advanced software to detect the ethanol blend and adjust engine control parameters accordingly, ensuring optimal performance and reduced emissions.

After the pilot programme, a comprehensive report will be submitted to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to develop a roadmap for the commercial implementation of this fuel. With abundant ethanol availability in India, the study targets a 7% ethanol blend in diesel, aiming to reduce the country’s energy bill.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout