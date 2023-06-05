Bharat Petroleum starts pilot to test ED7 blend fuel

Bharat Petroleum starts pilot to test ED7 blend fuel1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 01:20 PM IST
The ED7 fuel blend, developed by BPCL-R&D, consists of 93% diesel and 7% ethanol. The blend has undergone testing and validation on engine test bench in collaboration with Ashok Leyland.
New Delhi: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Monday initiated a pilot programme in collaboration with Ashok Leyland and Hero Mototcorp to test the effectiveness of the ED7 fuel blend, which combines diesel with 7% ethanol. The aim of this programme is to revolutionize India’s biofuel economy and establish a more stable energy mix.
