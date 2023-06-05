Bharat Petroleum starts pilot to test ED7 blend fuel

New Delhi: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Monday initiated a pilot programme in collaboration with Ashok Leyland and Hero Mototcorp to test the effectiveness of the ED7 fuel blend, which combines diesel with 7% ethanol. The aim of this programme is to revolutionize India’s biofuel economy and establish a more stable energy mix.

The ED7 fuel blend, developed by BPCL-R&D, consists of 93% diesel and 7% ethanol. The blend has undergone testing and validation on engine test bench in collaboration with Ashok Leyland.

“Today’s flag off of the Pilot ED7(diesel blended with 7% ethanol) for buses with Ashok Leyland and flex fuels (E27&E85) for two wheelers along with Hero Mototcorp is a step by BPCL towards our country’s aim of reducing import bill," G. Krishnakumar, chairman & managing director, BPCL, said.

“BPCL has been a pioneer in fuel retailing initiatives, leading the transformation towards a sustainable future. The field pilot of ED7 (Diesel blended with 7% Ethanol) and Flexi Fuel is an ambitious initiative to enhance the economic prosperity of large farming population and its contribution in India’s GDP, as well as drive a change to a cleaner and greener future,“ said Sukhmal Jain, director (Marketing), BPCL.

Ashok Leyland conducted laboratory trials on their engines using the ED7 fuel.

BPCL has said that the ED7 fuel blend showcases reduction in pollution levels, including particulate matter and nitrogen oxides (NOx). The blend can be seamlessly adopted by diesel vehicles without significant modifications in engine.

In line with its vision for the future of mobility, Hero MotoCorp has developed a Flex-Fuel prototype that can run on ethanol-blended petrol mixtures ranging from 20% (E20) to 85% (E85) ethanol blends. The vehicle, equipped with a 125cc BS6 engine, utilizes advanced software to detect the ethanol blend and adjust engine control parameters accordingly, ensuring optimal performance and reduced emissions.

After the pilot programme, a comprehensive report will be submitted to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to develop a roadmap for the commercial implementation of this fuel. With abundant ethanol availability in India, the study targets a 7% ethanol blend in diesel, aiming to reduce the country’s energy bill.