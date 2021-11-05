Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, has chalked out a plan to offer charging stations at around 7,000 petrol pumps over next few years.

Earlier this week, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm announced that it will set up 10,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in the next three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a bold pledge to cutting emissions at the world's third-biggest emitter to net-zero by 2070.

BPCL has distribution network involving 19,000 retail outlets (fuel stations) across the country.

"The EV charging infrastructure will provide the company a new business opportunity as well as a hedge against the risk of displacement of auto fuels", it said in a statement on Friday.

“The EV ecosystem in India is expected to experience a robust growth in the coming years in India as auto manufacturers turn to electric vehicles to attract new consumers."

BPCL, the second largest oil marketing company (OMC) is a formidable player with nationwide network of fuel stations and distributors that can help in offering the EV charging facility in a short span of time compared to companies that are yet to build the physical infrastructure of retail outlets.

“Over the next few years, we are aiming at reaching the count of 7,000 stations to support the growing EV industry and these stations would be known as ‘Energy Stations’," said Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum.

“EV charging infrastructure is one of the five focused segments that BPCL is working on along with Petchem, Gas, Consumer Retailing, Renewables & Biofuels that will serve the energy needs of the nation," Singh said.

