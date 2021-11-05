Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Bharat Petroleum to offer charging stations at 7,000 petrol pumps in five years

Bharat Petroleum to offer charging stations at 7,000 petrol pumps in five years

BPCL has distribution network involving 19,000 retail outlets (fuel stations) across the country.
1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Livemint

The company has chalked out a plan to offer charging stations at around 7,000 petrol pumps over next few years out of total 19,000 retail outlets

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, has chalked out a plan to offer charging stations at around 7,000 petrol pumps over next few years. 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, has chalked out a plan to offer charging stations at around 7,000 petrol pumps over next few years. 

Earlier this week, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm announced that it will set up 10,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in the next three years.

Earlier this week, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm announced that it will set up 10,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in the next three years.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a bold pledge to cutting emissions at the world's third-biggest emitter to net-zero by 2070.

BPCL has distribution network involving 19,000 retail outlets (fuel stations) across the country. 

"The EV charging infrastructure will provide the company a new business opportunity as well as a hedge against the risk of displacement of auto fuels", it said in a statement on Friday.  

“The EV ecosystem in India is expected to experience a robust growth in the coming years in India as auto manufacturers turn to electric vehicles to attract new consumers."

BPCL, the second largest oil marketing company (OMC) is a formidable player with nationwide network of fuel stations and distributors that can help in offering the EV charging facility in a short span of time compared to companies that are yet to build the physical infrastructure of retail outlets. 

“Over the next few years, we are aiming at reaching the count of 7,000 stations to support the growing EV industry and these stations would be known as ‘Energy Stations’," said Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Interest-free loan linked to insurance? It could be a fraud

Airtel posts stellar Q2 results; all eyes on tariff hik ...

SBI has done well on asset quality; it's time to focus ...

How Bored Apes are shaking up the NFT space

“EV charging infrastructure is one of the five focused segments that BPCL is working on along with Petchem, Gas, Consumer Retailing, Renewables & Biofuels that will serve the energy needs of the nation," Singh said. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!