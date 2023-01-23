Bharat Petroleum to shut down its Bina refinery in this June - here's why1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Indian refiners have to shut units at refineries once every four years for maintenance and inspection.
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to shut its 156,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Bina refinery in central India for about a month in June for maintenance, two sources familiar with the plan said.
