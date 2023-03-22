BharatPe acquires NBFC Trillionloans

In 2019, BharatPe failed to get an NBFC (a non-banking financial company) license 2019 to get access to a ‘low’ cost of capital– a factor that is key to a successful lending business. Post that, BharatPe partnered with Liquiloans becoming the first fintech to crack the code of creating both the demand and supply side of lending [without having its own NBFC] – all on the back of P2P. The arrangement even flouted some P2P norms. Their relationship has strengthened since then.