BharatPe CTO resigns in slew of senior exits

BharatPe was started in July 2017 and was incorporated in March 2018 by Koladiya and Shashvat Nakrani, who was then studying at IIT-Delhi, as co-founders with each owning 50% stake. Three months later in June 2018, Grover joined as the third co-founder. In August 2021, the company entered the unicorn club after raising $370 million led by Tiger Global
New Delhi: Three senior executives of BharatPe—chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal; head of PostPe Nehul Malhotra; and chief product officer for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain —have put in their papers, two people aware of the matter said.
Aggarwal joined BharatPe in March 2020 quit to start his own venture, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. Former Paytm executives Jain and Malhotra are “also moving out to pursue their own entrepreneurial journey", the persons added.
Mid-management executives Geetanshu Singla, vice-president, technology, and Manas Poddar, programme manager have also quit BharatPe, the people cited above said.
“We confirm that Vijay, Rajat, Nehul and Geetanshu are moving on from BharatPe to pursue their entrepreneurial passions...We wish them all the best, and would continue to cheer for them as they build their next ventures."
Earlier this year, the company’s co-founder Ashneer Grover was ousted following allegations of financial irregularities. In June, chief revenue officer Nishit Sharma left. The same month, founding member Satyam Nathani, a key member of the tech team, also resigned.
The biggest setback was the late June exit of Bhavik Koladiya, who ran the tech and product sections of the fintech giant from the beginning.
