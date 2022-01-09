Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BharatPe founder alleged call row: Legal action being pursued, says Kotak Bank

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover.
1 min read . 08:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank in a statement says “there's no breach or violation by the Kotak Group in any manner whatsoever”

After reports that BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover has sent a legal notice to Kotak group for not getting Nykaa IPO (initial public offering), the private lender has issued a statement, saying it received the notice and replied "appropriately".

"This notice was received by us and was replied to appropriately at the time, including placing on record our objections to inappropriate language used by Mr Grover. Appropriate legal action is being pursued," the Kotak Bank statement said.

The statement said "there's no breach or violation by the Kotak Group in any manner whatsoever".

The leaked audio of an abusive phone call purportedly between payments app BharatPe’s founder Ashneer Grover and an employee of Kotak Wealth Management sparked a major row, with many questioning the unethical behaviour of the high-profile fintech executive, whose company has been allocated a banking license via a joint venture.

Grover, however, said the viral audio clip claiming to be of him verbally abusing a bank employee for not getting share allotment in Nykaa's IPO is "fake" and is an attempt for extorting money.

Also read: Abusive call audio allegedly featuring BharatPe founder raises questions

