BharatPe Fraud case: Delhi HC denies stay on investigation against Ashneer Grover and wife2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Delhi HC denies stay on investigation against Ashneer and Madhuri Grover in the FIR by Delhi Police based on BharatPe's fraud allegation of INR 81 crore.
Delhi HC on Thursday refused to stay the investigation against Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover in the FIR registered by Delhi Police based on a complaint by BharatPe, the company which has alleged that Grover and his wife were involved in a fraud amounting to ₹81 crore, according to a report published by Bar and Bench.
