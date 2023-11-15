BharatPe fraud: EOW spots date discrepancies
Summary
- Eight HR consultancy firms hired by BharatPe shared the same registered address with the accused family members and relatives
NEW DELHI : Recruitment firms linked to BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his family members used backdated invoices to siphon off funds for work they never did for the fintech unicorn, an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police found. The probe agency also could not trace many firms to which BharatPe had made vendor payments.