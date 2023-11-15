BharatPe fraud: EOW spots date discrepancies

In December 2022, BharatPe filed a criminal complaint against Grover, his wife and her family members, accusing them of perpetrating a ₹81.28 crore fraud. One of the allegations pertained to ₹7.6 crore that BharatPe allegedly paid eight HR consultants linked to the accused persons between 2018 and 2021. After the Delhi Police filed a first information report (FIR), Grover and his wife moved the court to cancel it and pause the investigation; however, the court declined the request, and directed the probe agency to update it on the investigation.