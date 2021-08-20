Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BharatPe garners 200 cr in debt from IIFL, Northern Arc

BharatPe garners 200 cr in debt from IIFL, Northern Arc

Premium
BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover.
2 min read . 12:23 AM IST Anuj Suvarna

BharatPe is planning to scale its lending vertical aggressively and has set a target of 10x growth in lending by FY23

New Delhi-based fintech company Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd, which runs the merchant payments platform BharatPe, said it has raised 200 crore ($27 million) in its seventh round of debt financing from IIFL Wealth and Northern Arc Capital.

New Delhi-based fintech company Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd, which runs the merchant payments platform BharatPe, said it has raised 200 crore ($27 million) in its seventh round of debt financing from IIFL Wealth and Northern Arc Capital.

The company said it plans to raise a total of $250 million (about 1,859 crore) in debt by the end of March next. So far this fiscal, BharatPe has raised 500 crore ($70 million) in debt.

The company said it plans to raise a total of $250 million (about 1,859 crore) in debt by the end of March next. So far this fiscal, BharatPe has raised 500 crore ($70 million) in debt.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We have witnessed a surge in demand for merchant loans, with multifold growth over the last one year. With the festive season coming up soon, we are committed to scaling our lending vertical aggressively and have set a target of 10x growth in lending by 2022-23," said Suhail Sameer, chief executive at BharatPe in a statement.

He said the company is aiming to raise $700 million in debt over the next two years.

The firm plans to partner with domestic and international investors to facilitate credit growth.

BharatPe said it will build a loan book of $1 billion by March 2023 supported by its expansion to new cities. Earlier this year, BharatPe raised 300 crore from venture debt funds (Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital, and Trifecta Capital), banks (ICICI Bank, Axis Bank) and non-bank lender Northern Arc Capital.

BharatPe has so far disbursed over $300 million in unsecured loans to over 200,000 merchant partners and the company has an outstanding loan book of $100 million, it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, BharatPe announced its $370 million Series E funding round led by Tiger Global, through which it attained unicorn status.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lag in jabs for 45+ ...

Premium

5 investing mistakes you should never make

Premium

How to invest ₹1 lakh in the present market

Premium

Loan auto debit data holds out recovery hopes

In June, it received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to establish a small finance bank with Centrum Financial Services. In the same month, the company acquired loyalty programme company PAYBACK India.

Founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018, the fintech firm operates UPI QR code-based payment acceptance for small and medium businesses.

It also runs BharatSwipe, a payment acceptance terminal.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!