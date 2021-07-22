It's raining hikes, appraisals and perks for techies as fintech start-up BharatPe offers bonuses and packages in view of aggressively expanding its 'Tech Team' in the next three years.

BharatPe has announced that it will be giving packages that include BMW bikes, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, Airpods, Samsung Galaxy watch and other several perks for 100 new joinees.

In addition to that, the fintech start-up has also advanced the appraisals of its technology team by eight months, and the team has earned 75% increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs, effective July 1, 2021.

These perks have not only grabbed eyeballs of people in the tech world, but has also become a meme fest all over social media.

So, sit back, maybe grab some popcorn, and enjoy these hilarious memes:

Few of the memes caught emotions of those "non-tech" people who could not apply for the postings:

Non tech people looking at Bharat Pe job posting like pic.twitter.com/jWqLNYlj1r — Shalini Singh 💻 (@shalinisparmar) July 19, 2021

Non-techies at BharatPe right now pic.twitter.com/BgfHnvOvXs — Noah Martins (@noahfromgoa) July 20, 2021

Other memes aimed at hilarious hot takes on BharatPe employees and new joinees. Take a look:





After receiving too many job applications

BharatPe ;) pic.twitter.com/dgIGRkSlTq — Harsh Upadhyay (@upadhyay_harsh1) July 19, 2021

#bharatpe employees going to office in 2030 😀



pic.twitter.com/Gt2SnyaspN — DANIEL MANTHRI (@DanielManthri) July 20, 2021

Apart from these perks, the company also said that it will host its entire Tech Team in Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from Oct 17- Nov 14, 2021. The Tech team members will get a chance to watch the matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and cheer for their favourite team.

BharatPe, last month, announced the acquisition of Payback India, the country's largest multi-brand loyalty programme company with over 100 million members. In the same month, it also received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank to establish a small finance bank, in partnership with Centrum Financial Services Ltd (Centrum).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.