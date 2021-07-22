This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In addition to that, the fintech start-up has also advanced the appraisals of its technology team by eight months, and the team has earned 75% increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs, effective July 1, 2021.
These perks have not only grabbed eyeballs of people in the tech world, but has also become a meme fest all over social media.
So, sit back, maybe grab some popcorn, and enjoy these hilarious memes:
Few of the memes caught emotions of those "non-tech" people who could not apply for the postings:
Other memes aimed at hilarious hot takes on BharatPe employees and new joinees. Take a look:
Apart from these perks, the company also said that it will host its entire Tech Team in Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from Oct 17- Nov 14, 2021. The Tech team members will get a chance to watch the matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and cheer for their favourite team.
BharatPe, last month, announced the acquisition of Payback India, the country's largest multi-brand loyalty programme company with over 100 million members. In the same month, it also received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank to establish a small finance bank, in partnership with Centrum Financial Services Ltd (Centrum).
