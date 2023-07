BharatPe has appointed Pankaj Goel as the chief technology officer. He will be reporting to the payments firm's CFO and interim CEO Nalig Negi.

Goel joins eight months after the resignation of Vijay Aggarwal, who had served as BharatPe's CTO since March 2020.

He will be leading the technology team at BharatPe Group and spearheading the technology and innovation strategy across the group of companies, BharatPe said in its statement.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Goel was the head of payments engineering at Razorpay. Previously, he held leadership positions at companies such as Intuit, Trilogy, and Sun Microsystems.

Commenting on the appointment, Nalin Negi said, "Technology is the backbone of our business and we stand committed to innovate and build disruptive fintech products that are market-first and relevant, as we expand our footprint to newer domains. With a seasoned engineering leader like Pankaj joining the team, we are confident that we will be able to build best-in-class fintech products that will further enable the next level of growth for the BharatPe Group of Companies."

"As digital becomes more mainstream, I believe there is a huge opportunity for fintech companies to enable the next level of growth story for merchants as well as make an impactful contribution to the overall India growth story. I am hoping that we will deliver impactful solutions that will enable us to not only solve existing problems, but also help us stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving fintech landscape," Goel added.