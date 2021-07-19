In a bid to aggressively expand its 'Tech Team' by almost three times by FY22, fintech start-up,BharatPe is offering several joining and referral perks to techies who would apply.

"The company, that is planning to launch a slew of products in the merchant and consumer lending space, will be tripling the strength of its Technology Team and hiring 100 more members," BharatPe said in a statement.

Here is a lowdown on all the perks offered to new joinees:

All new tech team joinees will have an option to choose between "Bike Package" or "Gadget Package". The Bike package has 5 superbikes as options – BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The gadget package includes - Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

Next, BharatPe will host its entire Tech Team in Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from Oct 17- Nov 14, 2021. The Tech team members will get a chance to watch the matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and cheer for their favourite team.

Moreover, the appraisals for the team have been preponed by 8 months and the team has earned 75% increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs, effective July 1, 2021.

The Bike Package and Gadget Package is available to anyone referring tech talent to company and has been extended to the whole team as well as alumni of BharatPe.

Speaking on the initiative, Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe said, “BharatPe is a tech-first Fintech. As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and excite the best Tech talent to work with us on building market leading products at scale. We will, therefore, be taking the lead in Tech talent compensation in India because that’s the only real investment our business needs given the capital efficiency of our model."

Last week, BharatPe said it is planning to scale up its POS business by three times and has set a target of $6 billion (about ₹44,719 crore) in annualised transaction processed value (TPV) by the end of 2021-22.

BharatPe, which is the third-largest player in private point of sale (POS) category, is also working on ramping up its reach by five times and sell 'BharatSwipe' in 80 cities across India by the end of the ongoing fiscal year, a statement said.

BharatPe has raised close to USD 300 million in equity and debt, till date. Its investors include Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital.





