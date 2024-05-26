BharatPe, PhonePe settle long-standing trademark dispute over 'Pe' suffix

BharatPe and PhonePe on Sunday, May 26, announced that they have amicably settled all long-standing legal disputes pertaining to the use of the trademark with the suffix ‘Pe’

BharatPe and PhonePe announced on Sunday, May 26, that they have amicably settled all long-standing legal disputes about using the trademark with the suffix 'Pe'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"BharatPe and PhonePe amicably settled all long-standing trademark disputes," a joint statement released on Sunday said.

Both the leading fintech unicorns had been involved in long-drawn legal disputes across multiple courts, over the course of the last five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Investors of CIG Realty Fund move SAT against trustees for ‘breach of trust’ “The settlement will put an end to all open judicial proceedings," the joint statement added.

The joint statement further added that both companies have already taken steps to withdraw all opposition against each other in the trademark registry, which will help them to proceed with the registration of their respective trademarks.

Also Read | After boycotting Maldives, EaseMyTrip quietly restarts flight bookings to island nation The statement further added that both entities will undertake to take other necessary steps to comply with the obligations under the settlement agreement in respect of all cases before the Delhi and Bombay High Courts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Income Tax Department raids Surana Jewellers in Nashik over alleged undisclosed transactions by the proprietor Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the Board, BharatPe said, "This is a positive development for the industry. I appreciate the maturity and professionalism shown by the Management of both sides, working closely to resolve all outstanding legal issues and moving ahead to focus their energy and resources in building robust digital payment ecosystems".

Also Read | Venturi Partners looks at launching India-focused fund for family offices "I am glad that we have reached an amicable resolution in this matter. This outcome will benefit both companies to move forward and focus our collective energy on growing the Indian fintech industry as a whole," PhonePe, Founder and CEO, Sameer Nigam said.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!