BharatPe profitability in 10 months, IPO in 2 years: Rajnish Kumar

I always believe jo bhi hota hai theekh hi hota hai. If you look at the company’s perspective, there has been a complete change as far as corporate governance is concerned. Now, the predictions are clear that the company will be professionally driven, fully compliant with regulations. As I mentioned, the company has reached a stage that it will not be dependent on a single individual. Any company which wants to grow beyond a certain point, the company must have own strengths to survive without depending too much on an individual. It is now more about team and business strategy. To that extent, whatever has happened, as far as performance of the business is concerned, there is no impact. The focus is on how the company will become profitable. Within next 6-10 months, the company will become profitable.