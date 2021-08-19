BharatPe raises 200 crores in debt from IIFL Wealth and Northern Arc

“We have witnessed a surge in demand for merchant loans, with multi-fold growth over the last one year. With the festive season coming up soon, we are committed to scale our lending vertical aggressively and have set a target of 10x growth in lending by FY23. It is a matter of pride for us that top wholesale lenders in the country have joined us in our journey to serve the credit needs of the underserved," said Suhail Sameer, the newly appointed chief executive officer of BharatPe.

