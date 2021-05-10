BharatPe raises Rs50 crore in debt from Northern Arc

“We have considerably ramped up our lending business in the last year and have set an ambitious target of facilitating disbursals to the tune of $1 billion to more than 1 million merchants by the end of current fiscal (FY22). We are excited about our latest capital raise from Northern Arc and are confident that, together, we will be able to transform bharat and serve the needs of the underserved businesses in India," said Suhail Sameer, group president, BharatPe.