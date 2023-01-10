BharatPe receives in-principle nod from RBI for online payment aggregator

BharatPe, founded in 2018, began by launching the first interoperable UPI code. It serves more than 1 crore merchants across 400+ cities. The company’s board is currently scouting for a chief executive to replace for Suhail Sameer, who resigned from his position. Negi, who is the company’s Chief financial officer, has been appointed interim CEO. He has earlier worked with GE Capital and SBI Card.

