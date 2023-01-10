Home / Companies / News / BharatPe receives in-principle nod from RBI for online payment aggregator
BharatPe receives in-principle nod from RBI for online payment aggregator
2 min read.06:42 PM ISTMalvika Maloo
Fintech unicorn BharatPe on Tuesday said it has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as Payment Aggregator.
Resilient Innovations Private Ltd., the Gurugram-based firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary, got RBI’s authorization, the company said in a release.
RBI’s nod comes amid a slew of high profile exits the Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global-backed firm, which has been battling controversies since last year. It is currently fighting a court battle with its former co-founder Ashneer Grover alleging financial misappropriation. Grover was ousted last year in March.
“This in-principle approval will help catapult our expansion plans and enable us to reach out to millions of merchants, provide digital payment acceptance solutions," said Nalin Negi, interim chief executive of BharatPe.
Payment aggregators are entities that facilitate e-commerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from the customers. The merchants do not need to create a separate payment integration system of their own.
RBI had issued a payment aggregator framework, mandating payment gateways to get a license for acquiring merchants and provide them with digital payments acceptance solutions.
Some fintech firms like Razorpay, Pine Labs, Open, Cahfree, 1Pay have already received RBI approval for PA in the last few months. Over 185 fintech enterprises and startups which had submitted their proposals for a payment aggregator licence.
The final authorization is subject to fulfillment of certain conditions, BharatPe said, adding it will start to work to fulfill those within the given timelines.
BharatPe, founded in 2018, began by launching the first interoperable UPI code. It serves more than 1 crore merchants across 400+ cities. The company’s board is currently scouting for a chief executive to replace for Suhail Sameer, who resigned from his position. Negi, who is the company’s Chief financial officer, has been appointed interim CEO. He has earlier worked with GE Capital and SBI Card.