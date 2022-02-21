BharatPe set to claw back ESOPs from Madhuri Jain

The findings of PwC are crucial if the board wants to remove a founding partner for cause and claw back their equity, Mint had reported on 9 February. The Articles of Association’s (AoA’s) provisions for removing a founding partner or an employee can be invoked if the cause involves gross negligence or willful misconduct as determined by a Big Four accounting firm. This is why the board had brought in PwC to conduct a forensic audit of its accounts.

