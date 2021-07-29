BharatPe , an Indian fintech company is rolling out extraordinary joining bonuses and rewards to new joinees. The company is rolling out the first batch of BMW bikes for new joinees in the Tech team. Additionally, the perks of joining the company have now been extended to Product Managers as well.

Ashneer Grover, founder and CEO of BharatPe made the announcement via a LinkedIn post. In his post he stated, "It's real. It's here. It's waiting for you. The first set of BMW Bikes are rolling off to our new joiners in the Tech team. We are happy to announce that we have now extended the Bike & Gadget package for Product Managers."

BharatPe has announced these benefits as part of its Referral & Joining Policy. The company had announced that it will be giving packages that include BMW bikes, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, Airpods, Samsung Galaxy watch and other several perks for 100 new joinees.

If that's not enough to pull talent from different corners of the country, the company has made sure that existing employees are more than happy with the organisation. The fintech start-up has advanced the appraisals of its technology team by eight months, and the team has earned 75% increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs that will be effective 1 July.

The company is offering two different packages to new joinees in the tech team and now by extension to product managers as well. All new joinees in the two team will have an option to choose between Bike Package or Gadget Package.

Bike package has 5 super bikes as options – BMW G310R, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The gadget package includes - Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

On top of the offers, BharatPe will host its entire Tech Team in Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from Oct 17- Nov 14, 2021. The Tech team members will get a chance to watch the matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and cheer for their favourite team.





