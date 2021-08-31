BharatPe ties up with Axis Bank on point of sale devices

BharatPe launched its PoS machine, BharatSwipe, last year as India’s first zero rental and zero merchant discount rate (MDR) PoS machine. The statement said that the BharatSwipe business has scaled up rapidly, and now contributes 20% to the overall payments Transaction Processed Value (TPV) of the company. BharatPe has an installed base of over 100,000 PoS machines across 16 cities in the country and facilitates transactions of over ₹1,400 crore every month. BharatPe clocked annualized transaction value of $2 billion on the PoS terminals at the end of FY21 and has set a target of $6 billion in annualized TPV by the end of FY22.

