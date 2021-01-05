BharatPe to raise up to $200 mn equity funding

The average ticket size of the credit line to distributors is expected at around ₹50 lakh, with retailers permitted loans up to ₹1 lakh for 30 days. Grover said the $500 million debt raised will be deployed through other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which might lend to BharatPe’s merchant base, along with other fintechs which do not directly compete with the startup. The company has already raised $40 million of the total debt funding.