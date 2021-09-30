BharatPe turns towards loyalty-based QR

“PAYBACK is a great loyalty proposition, which allows customers to earn and redeem loyalty points at thousands of merchant outlets. Last year PAYBACK drove GMV (gross merchandise value) of $8 billion for partner merchants. I would stick my neck out and say the proposition is superior to CRED, MagicPin, Fave or any other loyalty programme in India today. Our vision is to make credit and loyalty integral and invisible to every transaction. PAYBACK PAY will put customers in the habit of scanning and paying on UPI QRs," said Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director, BharatPe.