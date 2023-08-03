Bharti Airtel AGM to be held on Aug 24

Bharti Airtel AGM to be held on Aug 241 min read 03 Aug 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Limited on Thursday said its annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on August 24, 2023 through video conferencing.
Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of ₹1,612 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023, which is nearly flat as compared to profit a year ago.
“We have delivered yet another quarter of strong and competitive growth across all our businesses...Our focus on winning quality customers and driving premiumisation has helped us add 5.6 million new 4G customers and the highest ever postpaid customers in any one quarter," managing director Gopal Vittal said in a statement.
Mobile services India revenues were up 12.4% year-on-year led by continued strong 4G customer additions and an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU).
Its consolidated net income (after exceptional items) stood at ₹1,612 crore, up by 0.3% over the corresponding period last year. The consolidated net income (before exceptional items) stood at ₹2,902 crore, up by 91.3% year-on-year.
Mobile ARPU rose to ₹200 in the first quarter of FY24 against ₹183 in April-June FY23, the telecom operator said.