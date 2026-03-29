Bharti Airtel Ltd is expected to pay around ₹10,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government by 31 March, according to two people familiar with the matter, even as the telecom operator presses for a recalculation of its liabilities on par with Vodafone Idea.
Airtel to pay ₹10,000 crore AGR dues in first post-moratorium instalment
SummaryBharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability towards AGR was at ₹38,604 crore, according to its FY25 annual report. With interest accrued, the same has risen over ₹40,000 crore.
Bharti Airtel Ltd is expected to pay around ₹10,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government by 31 March, according to two people familiar with the matter, even as the telecom operator presses for a recalculation of its liabilities on par with Vodafone Idea.
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