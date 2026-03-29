Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Airtel to pay ₹10,000 crore AGR dues in first post-moratorium instalment

Jatin GroverDevina Sengupta
4 min read29 Mar 2026, 07:17 PM IST
Bharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability towards AGR was at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,604 crore.
Bharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability towards AGR was at ₹38,604 crore.(Reuters)
Summary

Bharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability towards AGR was at 38,604 crore, according to its FY25 annual report. With interest accrued, the same has risen over 40,000 crore.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Bharti Airtel Ltd is expected to pay around 10,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government by 31 March, according to two people familiar with the matter, even as the telecom operator presses for a recalculation of its liabilities on par with Vodafone Idea.

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Bharti Airtel Ltd is expected to pay around 10,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government by 31 March, according to two people familiar with the matter, even as the telecom operator presses for a recalculation of its liabilities on par with Vodafone Idea.

This marks the first tranche of payments after a four-year moratorium ended in September 2025, with instalment schedule beginning March 2026.

This marks the first tranche of payments after a four-year moratorium ended in September 2025, with instalment schedule beginning March 2026.

“The company will need to make this AGR dues payment, which includes licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC),” one of the people cited above said, seeking anonymity. “At 10,000 crore, this payment would be just one-fifth of the total AGR dues of the company,” the person said, adding that the company is taking up the re-calculation of the dues issue separately.

Bharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability towards AGR was at 38,604 crore, according to its FY25 annual report. With interest accrued, the same has risen over 40,000 crore.

A query emailed to Bharti Airtel earlier on Sunday did not elicit any response till the press time.

Also Read | Jio eyes up to $140 bn value; TPG, KKR, General Atlantic, Silver Lake to sell

The payment comes as the company has written to the government seeking reassessment and recalculation of its AGR dues, after the Union cabinet in December froze Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at 87,695 crore as of 31 December 2025 and approved a payment plan allowing the company to clear these dues between FY32 and FY41. The telecom department also began reassessing Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues for the period from FY07 to FY19.

The reassessment exercise followed Supreme Court rulings in October and November 2025 that allowed the government to reassess and recalculate the company’s AGR dues.

In January this year, Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had said the company has written to the government seeking reassessment and recalculation of its AGR dues as well.

“From our own stand point, we are hoping and (we have) written to the government that AGR was our issue as well and we hope we get attention from the government,” Mittal had said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

On the impact of the reassessment exercise, Mittal said, for anybody the formula will be the same. The reassessment would involve checking the money paid by operators that has not been counted, and if there is double billing that has come through.

Also Read | Govt nudges telcos to promote 30-day recharge plans

“If all that is established, your base principal goes down and then there is the cascading effect on penalty, interest on penalty and the amount can come down significantly,” he explained, adding that he does not think any government would want to take more money than its due. “We are saying take what is due. We are not asking for any concession. But don't take more than what is due.”

Mittal had also ruled out filing the appeal in the court as he said the company was engaged with the government first.

In an interview with Mint on 20 March, communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Supreme Court order was passed with regard to Vodafone Idea only.

“This order (recent one) made a special case for Vodafone Idea based on the rationale that the Supreme Court deemed fit. The DoT (department of telecom) has taken action based on the Supreme Court order. There is no such directive to us vis-à-vis any other TSP (telecom service provider),” Scindia said.

Earlier the minister also said any other telecom operator seeking such relief will have to take an approach similar to Vodafone Idea, which is via the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea, BSNL begin talks to share telecom infrastructure

Dues and stakes

In September 2021, the Centre had granted a four-year moratorium on AGR and spectrum dues as part of a telecom relief package. This moratorium deferred payments for dues up to FY19, while interest continued to accrue during the pause. The Supreme Court in 2020 had upheld the government’s AGR definition, leaving operators liable for the dues, and allowed 10 years for staggered payments, with instalments running till 31 March 2031.

AGR is the revenue base used to calculate licence fees and spectrum usage charges payable to the government.

Bharti Airtel is India’s second largest telecom operator by market share, and had a net debt, excluding lease liabilities, of 1.12 trillion as of December end. According to brokerage house CLSA, the company has a healthy free cash flows of about 47,800 crore in the nine months ended December.

On Friday, shares of Bharti Airtel ended 0.8% higher at 1,850 on the National Stock Exchange.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation.

Devina Sengupta

Devina tracks and writes on workplaces, human resources and education for Mint. She also writes an oRead more

pinion column (Pen Drive) and longform stories. She leads a team of young reporters covering workplace issues, legal matters and the booming creator economy. She hosts a podcast on interesting HR trends in corporate India called The Working Life.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAirtel to pay ₹10,000 crore AGR dues in first post-moratorium instalment

Airtel to pay ₹10,000 crore AGR dues in first post-moratorium instalment

Jatin GroverDevina Sengupta
4 min read29 Mar 2026, 07:17 PM IST
Bharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability towards AGR was at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,604 crore.
Bharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability towards AGR was at ₹38,604 crore.(Reuters)
Summary

Bharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability towards AGR was at 38,604 crore, according to its FY25 annual report. With interest accrued, the same has risen over 40,000 crore.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Bharti Airtel Ltd is expected to pay around 10,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government by 31 March, according to two people familiar with the matter, even as the telecom operator presses for a recalculation of its liabilities on par with Vodafone Idea.

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Bharti Airtel Ltd is expected to pay around 10,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government by 31 March, according to two people familiar with the matter, even as the telecom operator presses for a recalculation of its liabilities on par with Vodafone Idea.

This marks the first tranche of payments after a four-year moratorium ended in September 2025, with instalment schedule beginning March 2026.

This marks the first tranche of payments after a four-year moratorium ended in September 2025, with instalment schedule beginning March 2026.

“The company will need to make this AGR dues payment, which includes licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC),” one of the people cited above said, seeking anonymity. “At 10,000 crore, this payment would be just one-fifth of the total AGR dues of the company,” the person said, adding that the company is taking up the re-calculation of the dues issue separately.

Bharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability towards AGR was at 38,604 crore, according to its FY25 annual report. With interest accrued, the same has risen over 40,000 crore.

A query emailed to Bharti Airtel earlier on Sunday did not elicit any response till the press time.

Also Read | Jio eyes up to $140 bn value; TPG, KKR, General Atlantic, Silver Lake to sell

The payment comes as the company has written to the government seeking reassessment and recalculation of its AGR dues, after the Union cabinet in December froze Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at 87,695 crore as of 31 December 2025 and approved a payment plan allowing the company to clear these dues between FY32 and FY41. The telecom department also began reassessing Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues for the period from FY07 to FY19.

The reassessment exercise followed Supreme Court rulings in October and November 2025 that allowed the government to reassess and recalculate the company’s AGR dues.

In January this year, Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had said the company has written to the government seeking reassessment and recalculation of its AGR dues as well.

“From our own stand point, we are hoping and (we have) written to the government that AGR was our issue as well and we hope we get attention from the government,” Mittal had said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

On the impact of the reassessment exercise, Mittal said, for anybody the formula will be the same. The reassessment would involve checking the money paid by operators that has not been counted, and if there is double billing that has come through.

Also Read | Govt nudges telcos to promote 30-day recharge plans

“If all that is established, your base principal goes down and then there is the cascading effect on penalty, interest on penalty and the amount can come down significantly,” he explained, adding that he does not think any government would want to take more money than its due. “We are saying take what is due. We are not asking for any concession. But don't take more than what is due.”

Mittal had also ruled out filing the appeal in the court as he said the company was engaged with the government first.

In an interview with Mint on 20 March, communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Supreme Court order was passed with regard to Vodafone Idea only.

“This order (recent one) made a special case for Vodafone Idea based on the rationale that the Supreme Court deemed fit. The DoT (department of telecom) has taken action based on the Supreme Court order. There is no such directive to us vis-à-vis any other TSP (telecom service provider),” Scindia said.

Earlier the minister also said any other telecom operator seeking such relief will have to take an approach similar to Vodafone Idea, which is via the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea, BSNL begin talks to share telecom infrastructure

Dues and stakes

In September 2021, the Centre had granted a four-year moratorium on AGR and spectrum dues as part of a telecom relief package. This moratorium deferred payments for dues up to FY19, while interest continued to accrue during the pause. The Supreme Court in 2020 had upheld the government’s AGR definition, leaving operators liable for the dues, and allowed 10 years for staggered payments, with instalments running till 31 March 2031.

AGR is the revenue base used to calculate licence fees and spectrum usage charges payable to the government.

Bharti Airtel is India’s second largest telecom operator by market share, and had a net debt, excluding lease liabilities, of 1.12 trillion as of December end. According to brokerage house CLSA, the company has a healthy free cash flows of about 47,800 crore in the nine months ended December.

On Friday, shares of Bharti Airtel ended 0.8% higher at 1,850 on the National Stock Exchange.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation.

Devina Sengupta

Devina tracks and writes on workplaces, human resources and education for Mint. She also writes an oRead more

pinion column (Pen Drive) and longform stories. She leads a team of young reporters covering workplace issues, legal matters and the booming creator economy. She hosts a podcast on interesting HR trends in corporate India called The Working Life.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAirtel to pay ₹10,000 crore AGR dues in first post-moratorium instalment
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP