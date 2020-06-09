Bharti Airtel arm buys 6.3% more stake in Robi Axiata from NTT Docomo

Bharti Airtel arm buys 6.3% more stake in Robi Axiata from NTT Docomo1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2020, 05:54 PM IST
Bharti International (Singapore) currently owns 25% stake in Robi Axiata, an entity in Bangladesh
Bharti International (Singapore) currently owns 25% stake in Robi Axiata, an entity in Bangladesh
Bharti Airtel's subsidiary on Tuesday bought an additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata from NTT Docomo for an undisclosed amount.
Bharti International (Singapore), a whole owned subsidiary (step-down) of Bharti Airtel currently owns 25% stake in Robi Axiata, an entity in Bangladesh. BISPL has acquired additional 6.3% stake in Robi from NTT DOCOMO and its group entities.
Acquisition of the ordinary shares of Robi from Docomo is done at mutually-agreed valuation.
"The said valuation is non-material and is not disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality," the company said in a BSE filing.
Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh. Robi is a subsidiary Company of Axiata Investments (Labuan) Limited, which is also the subsidiary of the leading Asian telecom giant, Axiata Group Berhad, which is based in Malaysia.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated