(Photo: Mint)
(Photo: Mint)

Bharti Airtel arm buys 6.3% more stake in Robi Axiata from NTT Docomo

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2020, 05:54 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Bharti International (Singapore) currently owns 25% stake in Robi Axiata, an entity in Bangladesh

Bharti Airtel's subsidiary on Tuesday bought an additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata from NTT Docomo for an undisclosed amount.

Bharti International (Singapore), a whole owned subsidiary (step-down) of Bharti Airtel currently owns 25% stake in Robi Axiata, an entity in Bangladesh. BISPL has acquired additional 6.3% stake in Robi from NTT DOCOMO and its group entities.

Acquisition of the ordinary shares of Robi from Docomo is done at mutually-agreed valuation.

"The said valuation is non-material and is not disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality," the company said in a BSE filing.

Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh. Robi is a subsidiary Company of Axiata Investments (Labuan) Limited, which is also the subsidiary of the leading Asian telecom giant, Axiata Group Berhad, which is based in Malaysia.

