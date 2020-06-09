Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Bharti Airtel arm buys 6.3% more stake in Robi Axiata from NTT Docomo
(Photo: Mint)

Bharti Airtel arm buys 6.3% more stake in Robi Axiata from NTT Docomo

1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Bharti International (Singapore) currently owns 25% stake in Robi Axiata, an entity in Bangladesh

Bharti Airtel's subsidiary on Tuesday bought an additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata from NTT Docomo for an undisclosed amount.

Bharti Airtel's subsidiary on Tuesday bought an additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata from NTT Docomo for an undisclosed amount.

Bharti International (Singapore), a whole owned subsidiary (step-down) of Bharti Airtel currently owns 25% stake in Robi Axiata, an entity in Bangladesh. BISPL has acquired additional 6.3% stake in Robi from NTT DOCOMO and its group entities.

Bharti International (Singapore), a whole owned subsidiary (step-down) of Bharti Airtel currently owns 25% stake in Robi Axiata, an entity in Bangladesh. BISPL has acquired additional 6.3% stake in Robi from NTT DOCOMO and its group entities.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Acquisition of the ordinary shares of Robi from Docomo is done at mutually-agreed valuation.

"The said valuation is non-material and is not disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality," the company said in a BSE filing.

Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh. Robi is a subsidiary Company of Axiata Investments (Labuan) Limited, which is also the subsidiary of the leading Asian telecom giant, Axiata Group Berhad, which is based in Malaysia.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated