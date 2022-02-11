Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb confirms successful deployment of 34 satellites

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb on Friday confirmed successful deployment of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. This is the company's first launch in 2022.

The company has had 13 successful launches bringing OneWeb's total in-orbit constellation to 428 satellites. This represents 66% of OneWeb’s planned 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO said, “Our first launch of the year marks our significant progress in completing a truly global LEO network later in 2022."

Liftoff of the latest launch occurred on Thursday, 10 February 2022. OneWeb’s satellites were separated from the rocket and dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 33 minutes with signal acquisition on all 34 satellites were confirmed.

OneWeb's broadband connectivity services have continued to grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, ISPs, and governments worldwide.

“We continue to see growing demand for OneWeb’s industry-leading services as we look forward to delivering on our ambition to build robust, secure, and global access to broadband services," Masterson added.

Recently, the company signed new distribution partnership agreements with several companies in the last month, including Hughes Network Systems, Marlink, and Field Solutions Holdings, to help ensure connectivity to every nook and corner, globally.

