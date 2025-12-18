Bharti Airtel board announces changes in management, Shashwat Sharma appointed as MD & CEO from January 1

Bharti Airtel board appoints Shashwat Sharma as new CEO, announces changes in management effective 1 January 2026, according to an exchange filing on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

Indian multinational telecom giant Bharti Airtel's board of directors, on Thursday, 18 December 2025, approved changes in company management, while appointing Shashwat Sharma as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective from 1 January 2026, according to an exchange filing.

“I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition of leadership at Airtel, and there could not have been a better time, where change and continuity will go hand in hand. I have no doubt both Gopal and Shashwat will continue to build on the momentum, and I wish them much success in their roles,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairman of Bharti Airtel.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

