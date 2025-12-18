Subscribe

Bharti Airtel succession plan: Shashwat Sharma named MD & CEO; Gopal Vittal to be executive vice chairman

Bharti Airtel succession plan: Telecom major Bharti Airtel's board appointed Gopal Vittal as the executive vice chairman, while Shashwat Sharma will become the new CEO effective 1 January 2026.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated18 Dec 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Bharti Airtel's board announced the changes in its top management on Thursday, 18 December 2025.
Bharti Airtel's board announced the changes in its top management on Thursday, 18 December 2025. (Reuters / Adnan Abidi)

Indian multinational telecom giant Bharti Airtel's board of directors, on Thursday, 18 December 2025, approved changes in company management, while appointing Gopal Vittal as the executive vice chairman, and Shashwat Sharma as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective from 1 January 2026, according to an exchange filing.

In the BSE filing, the firm said that Vittal, who is currently serving as the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, will become the Executive Vice Chairman of the telecom giant for the next five years.

Shashwat Sharma, who was named as the CEO in October 2025, is now set to take over the company's reins effective 1 January 2026, according to the official announcement.

The telecom major also appointed Soumen Ray as the Group Chief Financial Officer and Rohit Krishan Puri as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Bharti Airtel.

“I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition of leadership at Airtel, and there could not have been a better time, where change and continuity will go hand in hand. I have no doubt both Gopal and Shashwat will continue to build on the momentum, and I wish them much success in their roles,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairman of Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel
