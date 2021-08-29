Bharti Airtel board approves raising up to 21,000 cr via rights issue

As per the Q1 report card released by the telco, the total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30, 2021, of VIL stood at ₹1,91,590 crore. It comprised deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1,06,010 crore and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of ₹62,180 crore that are due to the government.