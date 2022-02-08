Bharti Airtel board approves raising up to 7,500 cr

"The Board of directors of the company, in its meeting held on Tuesday, February 08, 2022, reviewed company's routine financing/ re-financing strategies including any market maturities in due course, and granted enabling approvals for such re-financing vide debt instruments (as and when deemed appropriate) through issuance of secured/ unsecured, listed/ unlisted non-convertible debt securities including debentures, bonds etc. up to ₹7,500 crore (or in equivalent foreign currency) in one or more tranches from time to time, within the limits of Section 180(1 )(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 and subject to all applicable regulatory/ statutory approvals," Airtel said in a filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}