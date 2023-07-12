Bharti Airtel buys 20.6% stake in Lavelle Networks, total stake will reach 45.6%1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Bharti Airtel has bought additional 20.6% stake in Indian tech startup Lavelle Networks, the telecom giant announced on Tuesday. With this its total stake will reach 45.6% in the Lavelle Networks
India's leading telecom firm, Bharti Airtel has acquired additional 20.6% stake in the SD-WAN startup, Lavelle Networks. With this, Bharti Airtel's total ownership will increase to 45.6% in the the SD-WAN startup.
THe company will acquire an additional 20.6% stake in Lavelle Networks in multiple tranches.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×