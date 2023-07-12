Bharti Airtel expected to show decent growth in Q1 FY24

In the first quarter of current financial year, Indian telecom firms are expected to record modest growth in the first quarter of FY24. The stable growth will be led by tarriffs and the assumption of further improvement in subscriber mix. EBITDA is also expected to pick-up at a single-digit growth level. Bharti Airtel along with Reliance Jio are expected to perform well in the first quarter of current financial year. Giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are well-placed for a healthy quarter with sales seen to rise by double-digit year-on-year. Kunal Vora of BNP Paribas expects Bharti and Jio to report double-digit sales growth YoY owing to market share gains.