Airtel doesn't think like a telecom anymore, says chairman Sunil Mittal

If required we will take complete control of Indus Towers, says Sunil Mittal

Sunil Mittal told ET that Indus Towers is a very crucial part of the telecom infrastructure and the company cannot afford to lose it. He stated that his company has already increased its stakeholding in the company to 48 per cent. “If required, we will take complete control of the company because it is necessary for us," reported ET quoting Sunil Mittal.