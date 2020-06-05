Bharti Airtel clarifies on reports of Amazon in talks to buy stake in company

"This is with reference to the news item titled ‘Amazon in talks to buy $2 Bn. stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel’ published in media on June 04, 2020. In this regard, it is clarified the Company routinely works with all digital and OTT players and has deep engagement with them to bring their products, content and services for our wide customer base. Beyond that, there is, at this stage, no such proposal in consideration."