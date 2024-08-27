Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecom providers, has announced a strategic partnership with Apple to bring exclusive offers for Apple TV+ and Apple Music to customers in India. The collaboration, revealed on August 27, 2024, aimed at enhancing the entertainment options available to Airtel subscribers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under this partnership, Airtel Xstream customers will have access to Apple TV+ content as part of premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans. Additionally, Airtel users will be offered access to Apple Music, while Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel, said, "Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream."

“This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally," Tripathi added.

Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, said, “We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music."

"With our ever growing catalog of world-class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone," Schusser further added.

The partnership comes at a time when large screen video content viewership is rapidly growing in India. Apple TV+ offers a range of original content, including drama series, comedy shows, feature films, documentaries, and family entertainment. The service will be bundled with premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans.

For music enthusiasts, Airtel will provide exclusive offers for Apple Music to Wynk Premium users. Apple Music boasts a vast collection of both Indian and global music, along with features like curated playlists, artist interviews, and Apple Music Radio.