Bharti Airtel conducts 5G trials in the 700 MHz band in Kolkata

The Kolkatta trial is among the many the telco has conducted this year. Last month, Bharti Airtel reported its first 5G trial in rural India in partnership with Ericsson, a Swedish telecom equipment and communications company. The test was conducted in Bhaipur Bramananon, a village on the outskirts of Delhi/NCR and allowed the telco to demonstrate speeds of over 200 Mbps on 5G devices located at a distance of 10 km from the site.