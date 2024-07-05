‘No breach whatsoever’: Bharti Airtel bluntly denies data leak of over 37 crore customers after ‘unverified’ allegations

  • Bharti Airtel data leak: The telecom major has categorically denied 'unverified' reports stating database leakage which came from hackers on the dark web posting allegations.

Anubhav Mukherjee, Nikita Prasad
First Published5 Jul 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Bharti Airtel office at Vasant Kunj, New Delhi; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Bharti Airtel office at Vasant Kunj, New Delhi; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bharti Airtel data leak: Bharti Airtel has categorically denied 'unverified' reports of a massive security breach in its database systems that allegedly compromised the security and personal details of its 37.5 crore subscribers.

India's leading telecom major took to microblogging platform 'X' and confirmed that the authorities have conducted a thorough investigation and that there has been 'no breach whatsoever' in its database systems.

Media reports stated that the data leak allegations arose after hackers claimed on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) that the data of Airtel customers was reportedly leaked on the dark web. Reports suggested that the details of over 37 Airtel customers, including their phone numbers, email ids, address, and Aadhaar card were available for sale on the dark web.

In its statement, Bharti Airtel said that the rumours circulating online are ‘nothing short of a desperate attempt to tarnish their reputation by vested interests’. "We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems,'' said the telecom in its statement.

