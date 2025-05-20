Airtel, Google team up to counter Jio’s free cloud blitz

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has partnered with Google to offer 100 GB of Google One cloud storage at no cost for six months to its postpaid and Airtel Wi-Fi users. The move follows Reliance Jio’s earlier offer of free cloud storage to its prepaid and postpaid users.

Unlike Jio, which has now revised its offer from 100 GB to 50 GB of free cloud storage with no specified validity, Airtel is offering 100 GB of Google One cloud storage free for six months.

Post the free offer, Airtel's postpaid and Wi-Fi users will have to pay ₹125 per month to use Google One subscription for storing their photos, Gmail data, WhatsApp data, etc. The fee is lower than ₹130 per month, which Google charges users after their free storage of 15 GB ends.

Currently, Google offers the 100 GB plan at ₹35 per month for the first three months after users exhaust their default 15 GB of free storage.

Telecom operators' offer for free cloud storage to their subscribers comes at a time when users are increasingly struggling with storage constraints, especially after WhatsApp backups began counting toward Google cloud limits. In the absence of storage, users have to frequently delete files or resort to expensive physical storage expansions.

“With smartphones becoming the main device for managing both personal and professional information, storage has become a significant concern for users,” said Siddharth Sharma, director marketing and CEO – Connected Homes at Bharti Airtel. “This partnership (with Google) will present an opportunity for millions of our postpaid, Wi-Fi customers, allowing them access to a further 100 GB of storage.”

As of the end of March, Bharti Airtel had 25.8 million postpaid users out of its total India mobile user base of 361.6 million.

As part of the offer, Airtel will allow its users to share the storage with up to five additional people. Additionally, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage which will make device switching easier for customers, Airtel said in a release.

"Together, we will make it easier for our users to safely back up photos, videos and important files on their phones with more storage across Google Photos, Drive, Gmail and more,” said Karen Teo, vice president, platforms & devices Partnerships, APAC, Google.

Jio, meanwhile, offers its Jio AI Cloud service for backing up various types of files. While it doesn’t specifically support WhatsApp backups, it allows general data backup.

At the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August last year, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio AI Cloud welcome offer of 100 GB of free cloud storage. The offer was rolled out by the company in November.

Industry executives in the know said Jio later revised the offer with 50 GB free storage after an increase in usage. For non-Jio users, the free cloud storage is for three months, which can be upgraded to a non-timeline offer if they port to Jio.