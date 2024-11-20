Bharti Airtel grants Nokia multi-billion 4G and 5G network expansion deal; aims to strengthen capacity and coverage

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has given a multi-billion contract to Finnish telecom company Nokia to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states as the company eyes to strengthen its capacity and coverage in the Indian market, according to the company's BSE filing on Wednesday, November 20.

The new deal with Nokia states that the company will use equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, which includes base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios powered by an energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

This step will improve Airtel’s network and support the company's 5G capacity and coverage in the Indian telecom market. Apart from the 5G front, Nokia also aims to modernize Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G, according to the official statement.

“Airtel has been a pioneer in network innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries for delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions. This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be ecofriendly to minimize environmental impact,” said Gopal Vittal, the vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Ltd's shares closed 0.76 per cent lower at ₹1,525.95 after Tuesday's market session, compared to ₹1,537.70 at the previous day's close.

Airtel-Nokia partnership Nokia has been partnering with Airtel for more than twenty years, providing the Indian telco with 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network equipment.

“This strategic agreement further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India. Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers,” said Pekka Lundmark, the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Finland-based Nokia.