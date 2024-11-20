Bharti Airtel grants Nokia multi-billion 4G and 5G network expansion deal; aims to strengthen capacity and coverage

On Wednesday, Telecom major Bharti Airtel announced that it had awarded the Finnish telecom technology company Nokia a multi-billion contract to use equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio to improve Airtel’s network in India, according to a BSE filing.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Nov 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Bharti Airtel announced the new contract details with Nokia on Wednesday, November 20.
Bharti Airtel announced the new contract details with Nokia on Wednesday, November 20. (Reuters)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has given a multi-billion contract to Finnish telecom company Nokia to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states as the company eyes to strengthen its capacity and coverage in the Indian market, according to the company's BSE filing on Wednesday, November 20. 

Also Read | Relief for Airtel, Vodafone, Tata Tele as SC grants tax credit on infra item

The new deal with Nokia states that the company will use equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, which includes base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios powered by an energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

This step will improve Airtel’s network and support the company's 5G capacity and coverage in the Indian telecom market. Apart from the 5G front, Nokia also aims to modernize Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G, according to the official statement. 

Also Read | Elon Musk backs India’s spectrum allocation: A win for Starlink, a blow to Jio?

“Airtel has been a pioneer in network innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries for delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions. This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be ecofriendly to minimize environmental impact,” said Gopal Vittal, the vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Ltd's shares closed 0.76 per cent lower at 1,525.95 after Tuesday's market session, compared to 1,537.70 at the previous day's close. 

Also Read | Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 168.01% YoY

Airtel-Nokia partnership

Nokia has been partnering with Airtel for more than twenty years, providing the Indian telco with 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network equipment.

“This strategic agreement further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India. Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers,” said Pekka Lundmark, the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Finland-based Nokia.

Airtel also aims to leverage Nokia's MantaRay Network Management for intelligent network monitoring and management that uses artificial intelligence (AI) based tools for digital deployment, optimization, and technical support, as per the official statement released on November 20. The Indian telecom giant has nearly 550 million customers across 15 countries.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsBharti Airtel grants Nokia multi-billion 4G and 5G network expansion deal; aims to strengthen capacity and coverage

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.