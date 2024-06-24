Bharti Airtel in talks with Vodafone to pick majority stake in Indus Towers: Report
Airtel to merge its data unit Nxtra with Indus Towers. Bharti Airtel plans to take an additional 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers.
Bharti Airtel is in talks with Vodafone Plc to take an additional 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers, India's largest mobile tower installation company. If the talks come to fruition, Bharti Airtel will have a controlling 52 per cent stake in the tower company, reported CNBC-TV18 citing anonymous sources.