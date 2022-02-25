Bharti Airtel has entered into an agreement with British telecom giant Vodafone Plc to buy 4.7% equity in telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers Ltd.

The acquisition of 4.7% Vodafone stake in Indus Towers only if it is for infusion in Vodafone Idea and clearing tower company's dues, the telecom operator said in a statement.

"Airtel has accordingly entered into an agreement with Vodafone on one condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear VIL's outstanding dues," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The block deal would be executed through Euro Pacific Securities, a Vodafone group entity that holds 7.59% stake in Indus Towers.

“Airtel is also protected with a capped price which is lower than the price for the block of Indus shares sold by Vodafone on February 24, 2022. This shall be value accretive to Airtel and protect its existing significant shareholding in Indus Towers," the statement said.

Currently, Vodafone holds about 28% in Indus Towers while that of Bharti Airtel is close to 42%.

Indus Towers, formerly Bharti Infratel Ltd, is a leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure. It deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators.

The firm's portfolio of over 1,84,748 telecom towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India.

Indus Towers posted about 16% rise in consolidated profit at ₹1,570.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021 while revenues stood at ₹6,927 crore during the same period.

Indus Tower merged with Bharti Infratel in November 2020. The company's total mobile tower base increased to 1,84,748 from 1,75,510 on a year-on-year basis.

It may be recalled that the telecom service providers got a shot in the arm with the government, last year, approving a blockbuster relief package that included a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid and 100% foreign investment through the automatic route.

The Centre also gave telcos the option to convert the interest amount pertaining to the moratorium period into equity.

Subsequently, debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd opted to pay interest of around ₹16,000 crore through preferential shares. This will result in the government holding 35.8% stake in the firm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.