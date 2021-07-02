Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch Airtel Black – India’s first all-in-one solution for homes. The company plans to bring various of its offerings under one recharge plan for the convenience of the customers.

"Customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers. We decided to innovate to solve this customer problem," it said in a regulatory filing.

Airtel Black

While using Airtel Black, a customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.

These are Airtel Black Fixed Plans

All in one for ₹2099/Month

3 Mobile connection

1 Fiber connection

1 DTH connection

Fiber + Mobile for ₹1598/Month

2 Mobile connection

1 Fiber connection

DTH + MOBILE for ₹1349/Month

3 Mobile connection

1 DTH connection

DTH + MOBILE for ₹998/Month

2 Mobile connection

1 DTH connection

Airtel also offers customisation of plans

How to get Airtel Black

1. Download the Airtel Thank app and get a Airtel Black plan or make your own plan by bundling your existing services

2. Visit the Airtel store near you and our teams will help you get on to Airtel Black

3. Give a missed call on 8826655555 and a Airtel executive will reach out to to you to upgrade you to Airtel Black

4. For more details visit https://www.airtel.in/airtel-black

