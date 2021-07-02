1 min read.Updated: 02 Jul 2021, 02:06 PM ISTLivemint
A customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together to become Airtel Black – which entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch Airtel Black – India’s first all-in-one solution for homes. The company plans to bring various of its offerings under one recharge plan for the convenience of the customers.
"Customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers. We decided to innovate to solve this customer problem," it said in a regulatory filing.
Airtel Black
While using Airtel Black, a customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.